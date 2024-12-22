Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Celtics-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics played the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.
The Celtics won by a score of 123-98.
Jayson Tatum erupted for 43 points, 16 rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/24 from the field and 9/15 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history with his stat line.
The Celtics had been coming off a 117-108 loss to the Bulls (at home).
With the victory, they improved to 22-6 in their first 28 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
On the road, the Celtics are an outstanding 11-2 in the 13 games they have played away from Boston.
Tatum is now averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Following Chicago, the Celtics will visit the Orlando Magic on Monday evening in Florida.
Via NBA University: "Jayson Tatum in the win at Chicago:
43 PTS
16/24 FG
9/15 3P
16 REB
10 AST
12th game in NBA history of at least 43-16-10. First to do it on 80%+ TS
First 40-plus-point triple-double by a Celtic since Larry Bird in 1992
26yo is averaging 28.8 PPG on 61% TS, 9.3 RPG, 5.7 APG"
As for the Bulls, they dropped to 13-15 in 18 games.