Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Celtics-Magic Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 95-93.
Despite the surprising loss, Jayson Tatum put up 36 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Ray Allen for (2,749) for 38th on the all-time playoffs scoring list.
Following Allen, the next player for Tatum to pass will be Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (2,813).
Via HoopsHype: "LeBron James tied Kevin McHale in playoff blocks and is now No. 9 in NBA history.
Also: Jayson Tatum (age 27) passed Ray Allen in scoring for No. 38 all-time. Jaylen Brown tied John Stockton at No. 46."
At just 27, Tatum will have a lot of time to continue climbing the list.
Via StatMuse: "Jayson Tatum has passed John Havlicek in 30-point playoff games (31) by a Celtic.
Only Larry Bird has more."
The Celtics are still ahead of the Magic 2-1 in the first-round series.
Game 4 will be on Sunday (also in Orlando).
Via Nick DePaula: "This is fun.
For Game 3, Jayson Tatum is wearing the Paolo Banchero PE of the Tatum 3s — against Paolo.
Design is inspired by Paolo’s Yin & Yang and his “No/Know Pressure” tattoos."
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).