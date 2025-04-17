Jayson Tatum Makes Blunt Comment Before Celtics-Magic Series
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Before the game, Jayson Tatum was asked about his relationship with Magic star Paolo Banchero (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS).
Tatum: "It's the playoffs.... No friends out there. Nothing else matters except doing everything I can to help my team win."
Banchero is coming off a season where he made his first NBA All-Star Game.
The former Duke superstar had averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via The NBA: "PAOLO JOINS ELITE COMPANY
Tracy McGrady.
Shaquille O'Neal.
Paolo Banchero.
The only players in Magic franchise history to average 25+ PPG in a season!"
Meanwhile, Tatum (who also played at Duke) is coming off a season where he made his sixth straight NBA All-Star Game.
The 27-year-old had averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via @18bannners: "Jayson Tatum last 4 seasons :
27.7 PPG
8.4 RPG
5.0 APG
1.6 steals/blocks
59.3TS%
4 straight All-NBA First Teams
3 ECF Finals Appearances
2 Finals Appearances
1 Championship
Dominant stretch of basketball from one of the greatest players ever."
The Magic went 2-1 against the Celtics this season.