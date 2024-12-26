Jayson Tatum Makes Blunt Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To 76ers
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics lost (at home) to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-114.
Jayson Tatum finished the loss with 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/20 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he was honest when he met with the media (h/t Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints).
Tatum: "It's still a long season. Nobody's panicking. You just have to be able to navigate the emotional roller coaster of an NBA season. It feels a lot worse than it actually is... We gotta man up and look in the mirror and figure out some things that we gotta do better."
The Celtics have lost two straight games.
That said, they are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record in 30 games.
Following their loss to the 76ers, the Celtics will remain in Boston to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Tatum has averages of 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.
He is in his eighth season (all with the Celtics).
The former Duke star has helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals twice in the previous three years.
On the other side, the 76ers improved to 11-17 in 28 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.