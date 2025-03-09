Jayson Tatum Makes Bold Comment After Lakers-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 111-101.
Tatum finished the win with 40 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/28 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Jayson Tatum has the 2nd most 40-point games in Celtics franchise history.
Trailing only Larry Bird"
After the game, the All-Star forward made a bold comment that got a lot of views on social media.
Tatum (Via The NBA): "The fans enjoyed it. The rivalry is alive. Like I said, the NBA is a better place when the Lakers and Celtics are good."
In addition to Tatum's big night, Jaylen Brown also had 31 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 13/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Most 30-PT games by a duo since the merger:
Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook (34)
Alex English & Kiki VanDeWeghe (33)
Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal (33)
Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown (29)"
With the win, the Celtics improved to 46-18 in 64 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Lakers, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Utah Jazz.
They are 22-11 in 33 games at home.