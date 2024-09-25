Jayson Tatum Makes Bold Statement About Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Jayson Tatum is already one of the best Boston Celtics players of all time at 26.
The five-time NBA All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
He also helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
Over the offseason, Tatum was with Team USA (who won a Gold medal) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Tatum did an interview with Jared Greenberg of NBA TV (on Tuesday) and gave an intriguing answer when asked about getting limited playing time during the tournament (h/t ClutchPoints).
Tatum: "I didn't need any extra motivation coming into the season. My motivation came from us winning a championship and the company that I joined in doing that. The motivation came from not being satisfied. Larry Bird is the best Celtic to ever wear this uniform. That's the guy that I'm chasing, and even if I fall short of that, if I aspire to be as great as he was, and even if you fall a little short, you had a hell of a career."
Tatum has spent his entire seven-year career with the Celtics.
They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times and the NBA Finals twice in that span.
As for Bird, he spent all 13 seasons of his career with Boston.
The Hall of Famer won three NBA Championships, three MVPs and made 12 All-Star Games.