Jayson Tatum Makes Bold Statement After Celtics-Grizzlies Game
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a bold statement.
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-103.
Tatum finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 10/24 from the field and 2/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the former Duke star made a bold statement (h/t NBC Sports Boston).
Tatum: "We trending in the right direction, at the right time. Hopefully, we get everybody back healthy and keep this thing going. It's almost time for war."
With the win over improved to 56-19 in 75 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak (and went 6-0 on their road trip).
