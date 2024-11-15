Jayson Tatum Makes Bold Statement After Celtics-Nets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Celtics won by a score of 139-114 to improve to 10-3 in their first 13 games.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, nine rebounds and ten assists while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
"JT: 36 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB
JB: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
PP: 23 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB
Big showing by this trio in last night's W 👏"
After the game, Tatum made a bold statement (h/t Justin Turpin of WEEI).
Tatum: "I think we've probably got the best bench in the league."
The Celtics have arguably the deepest team in the league.
Backup point guard Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The Celtics are second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are an outstanding 7-1 in the eight games they have played on the road.
Following the Nets, the Celtics will play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Boston.
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
The former Duke star is coming off a season where he helped lead the franchise their first title in 16 years.