Jayson Tatum Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 91-90.
With the loss, the Celtics are now down 0-2 in the series.
Via KnicksMuse: "Celtics in Game 1 — 98.3% chance to win
Celtics in Game 2 — 99.0% chance to win
The Knicks won both games."
Jayson Tatum missed a chance to win the game as time expired.
Via NBA on TNT: "TATUM DOESN'T GET THE SHOT OFF
KNICKS WIN GAME 2"
After the game, Tatum made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Celtics on CLNS).
Tatum: "I take full ownership on the way that I’ve played in this series... I need to be better, I expect to be a lot better."
Tatum finished the Game 2 loss with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jayson Tatum in 4Q of Knicks series:
1-12 FG
0-7 3P
-12"
The Celtics beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in five games).
They are coming off a season where they won their first NBA Championship since 2008.
Via Real Sports: "Josh Hart is outscoring Jayson Tatum through the first two games of the series."
Tatum is in his eighth season (all with the Celtics).
He has made six straight NBA All-Star Games.