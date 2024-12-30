Jayson Tatum Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Pacers-Celtics Game
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts.
The Celtics lost by a score of 123-114.
Via StatMamba: "The Pacers are the only team in the NBA this season to beat the Celtics multiple times."
The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season.
That said, they have not played up to their standard over the previous two weeks.
Currently, the Celtics are just 5-5 over their last ten games.
Jayson Tatum finished the loss with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He was very honest when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Tatum: "We're just at a point in the season where we're not happy where we're at. We all have to understand we played a part in where we're at right now, and we just gotta be better."
The Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record in 32 games.
Following the Pacers, they will now host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday afternoon in Boston.
At home, the Celtics have gone 12-6 in 18 games.
Tatum is averaging 28.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 29 games.
He is in his eighth NBA season.