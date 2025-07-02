Jayson Tatum Makes Feelings Clear About San Antonio Spurs Latest Signing
Luke Kornet was an excellent role player during his time with the Boston Celtics.
However, the 29-year-old has now left Boston (after three seasons) to sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Key frontcourt addition for the Spurs, who negotiated a contract tonight with Kornet's agent Max Wiepking of Gersh Sports."
Following the news, Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "Much deserved"
Kornet became a beloved player within the Celtics organization.
After helping the franchise win the 2024 NBA Championship, he finished this past season with averages of 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 66.8% from the field in 73 games.
Via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston: "Luke Kornet going from undrafted and toiling in the G-League, to NBA champion and basically a Boston legend, to now earning a $41 million deal is such a great story.
The Celtics will miss him dearly on the court. Our notebooks and cameras will miss him even more."
Kornet has also played for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks over eight NBA seasons.
As for the Celtics, they were unable to defend their 2024 title.
After defeating the Orlando Magic in the first round, they lost to the New York Knicks in six games.