Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Anthony Edwards Statement After Timberwolves-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Celtics played an entertaining game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston.
The Celtics won by a score of 107-105.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9/21 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
After the game, Jayson Tatum was asked about Edwards (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Tatum: "We had two good games against each other last year and obviously spent the summer with each other at the Olympics. I love ANT. Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. He talks a lot and he had a lot to say this summer about the games we played against him last year and getting excited to play against us this year. You enjoy playing against the other best players in the league."
Tatum finished his day with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 8/21 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-3 record in their first 17 games.
They have won five straight and will play their next game on Monday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Boston.
As for the Timberwolves, they dropped to 8-8 in their first 16 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.