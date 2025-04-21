Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Jaylen Brown Statement After Magic-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics played the Orlando Magic (at home) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Celtics won by a score of 103-86.
Jaylen Brown finished the victory with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/14 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Jayson Tatum spoke about Brown (who has been dealing with a knee injury).
Tatum (h/t Celtics on CLNS): "He knows that we need him out there, and we understand that he's fighting through and trying to give it his all. We appreciate that... He did his part tonight and contributed to us getting a win."
Tatum finished the win with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis today:
15-44 FG
1-12 3PT
7-12 FT
Celtics still beat the Magic by 17 points."
Brown is in his ninth year (all with Boston).
He finished the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (and the Magic are seventh).
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Boston.