Jayson Tatum Makes Honest LeBron James Statement Ahead Of Lakers-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Before the game, Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke about James (h/t Celtics on CLNS).
Tatum: "As much as probably talk about LeBron, we probably don't talk about him enough... Being 40 in his 22nd season playing at an All-NBA level is incredible. Testament to the work ethic that he's put in... It's a joy to be able to compete against him."
James is still one of the best 15 players in the NBA at his age.
He will come into Saturday's showdown with averages of 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron in February:
29.3 PPG
10.5 RPG
6.9 APG
55.5 FG%
44.3 3P%
Western Conference Player of the Month"
The Celtics will also be catching the Lakers at a bad time.
They are the hottest team in the Western Conference with an eight-game winning streak.
Via The NBA: "A new chapter of a storied rivalry 🤩
🍿 No. 2 in the West vs. No. 2 in the East 🍿 Lakers have won 8 straight and 20 of last 24 🍿 Celtics have won 13 of last 16
Luka gets his first taste of this historic rivalry as he, LeBron and the Lakers visit Tatum, Brown and the defending champion Celtics Saturday at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
James has gone 11-10 in 21 games against Tatum.