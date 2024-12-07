Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Marcus Smart Statement Before Grizzlies-Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Memphis Grizzlies.
Before the game, Jayson Tatum was asked about what it would be like to go up against Marcus Smart for the first time (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Tatum: "Thrilled to see Smart tomorrow. As you all know how much he means to this city, to this franchise. Ultimate Celtic, he'll always be a Celtic for life. I had played with him for six years I didn't envision a time where I would't be on his team. If he does play tomorrow, it will be a little weird... I know the fans are going to be thrilled to have Smart back in the building, so it's gonna be a special moment."
Smart spent the first nine years of his NBA career with Boston.
He helped the franchise reach the Eastern Conference five times (and make the 2022 NBA Finals).
Smart is currently in his second season with the Grizzlies.
The former Oklahoma State star is averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 13 games.
He is listed as questionable for Saturday's showdown.
Via Grizzlies SZN: "𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs the Celtics with a right ankle sprain.
Smart hasn’t played in Boston since he was traded in 2023."
The Grizzlies are 15-8 in 23 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.