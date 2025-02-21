Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Statement About Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-104.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/13 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Celtics Stats: "Jayson Tatum (15 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) logged his second triple-double of the season tonight and the fourth of his career."
After the game, Tatum was asked about Celtics legend Larry Bird (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Reporter: "When did you decide to chase Larry Bird? And what is that he accomplished that inspired you, yourself?"
Tatum: "I think you realize at a certain point that you might be on a trajectory of whatever people want to call it. Have a legendary career, or an all-time great or whatever. You see the impact that he had on the game of basketball and obviously, with the Celtics. Winning three championships, three MVPs in a row, which is incredible... Once you win a championship, it's like alright, you can be in those rooms with Celtics legends. It doesn't just stop at one. You obviously gotta win multiple and that's what we're trying to do. I always wanted to be the best, and he's in my opinion the best Celtic, ever he did it the right way and he's a guy to chase in a sense."
Tatum is in his eighth season with Boston.
They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-16 record in 56 games.