Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Statement About Winning NBA Championship
Jayson Tatum has had an eventful last two months.
The Boston Celtics superstar helped lead the franchise to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
He then went to Paris and won a Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.
Recently, Tatum spoke to St. Louis Post-Dispatch about his summer (h/t Noa Dalzell).
Tatum: "It's been a crazy summer. Fortunate enough to win my second gold medal on the national team. That was a hell of an experience. Finally won an NBA championship. It's something that I've been working for a very, very long time. Gotten extremely close a few times. Finally got over the hump, so that was special. It felt like the weight of the world was off my shoulders after that one."
Tatum finished his seventh season in the NBA with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He also made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.
In addition to winning the title over the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics were also the best team in the league during the regular season with a 64-18 record.
Tatum has helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals twice and Eastern Conference finals five times since his rookie season.
His career averages are 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 513 games.