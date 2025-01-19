Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Statement After Boston Celtics Lose To Hawks
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Massachusetts.
The Celtics lost by a score of 119-115 (in overtime).
Jayson Tatum finished the loss with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 7/21 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Tatum: "We were playing with pace; we had the right intentions. We had the right mindset tonight. We just shot 38% from the field. That's the tough part when you're doing things a certain way, and the results aren't matching. How do you continue to stay positive, keep fighting and keep going forward."
With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 29-13 in their first 42 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6-4 over their last ten games.
Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "Celtics had some bad execution in crunch time to fumble a win away in OT. Trae Young really took control during OT and the Hawks did a great job targeting Neemias Queta, but the Celtics just made a lot of poor decisions here late. Pretty rough loss for a team who has had a lot of them lately."
Tatum is in his eighth season playing for the Celtics.
The All-Star forward has averages of 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.