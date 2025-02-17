Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After NBA All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum finishes the night as the All-Star Game's leading scorer with 21 points, accounting for just over ¼ of Team Shaq’s 83-point total.



He shot 9-11 from the field and 3-5 from three. Also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block.



Steph Curry took home MVP honors with 20… pic.twitter.com/D6BqaRnRCP