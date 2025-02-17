Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After NBA All-Star Game
On Sunday night, Team Shaq won the NBA All-Star Game Championship when they beat Team Chuck by a score of 41-25.
Steph Curry finished the win with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 4/8 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
The Golden State Warriors superstar was named as the MVP.
After the win, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke highly of his All-Star Game teammate.
Tatum (h/t 95.7 The Game): "Steph. His impact on the game, I think globally, has been special. Myself, a lot of guys, grew up watching Steph. What he's been able to accomplish over his career, the way he's went about it. Whatever you want to rank him, one of the best players of all time. He's an unbelievable person as well."
Despite Curry winning the MVP, Tatum actually led the team in the final game with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/7 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
Via Taylor Snow: "Jayson Tatum finishes the night as the All-Star Game's leading scorer with 21 points, accounting for just over ¼ of Team Shaq’s 83-point total.
He shot 9-11 from the field and 3-5 from three. Also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block.
Steph Curry took home MVP honors with 20 PTS (7-17 FG, 6-16 3P), 10 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL"
Curry and the Warriors beat Tatum and the Celtics in their two meetings this season.