Jayson Tatum Moved Ahead Of Kobe Bryant On NBA All-Time List
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks by a score of 115-93 at Madison Square Garden.
They have now made the series 2-1 (still in favor of the Knicks).
Via Underdog: "Time with lead in Knicks-Celtics series:
Celtics: 128 minutes
Knicks: 12 minutes
Knicks still lead the series 2-1"
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 8/20 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston: "With his last basket, Tatum moved ahead of Kobe Bryant into 2nd place for the most playoff points scored at age 27 or younger.
3275 LeBron James
2892 Jayson Tatum
2889 Kobe Bryant
2620 Kevin Durant"
Tatum has had a slow start to the series, but the Celtics will now have a chance to even things up with Game 4 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "5 Celtics in double figures tonight:
Payton Prichard: 23 points (8-14 FG)
Jayson Tatum: 22 points (8-20), 7 assists
Jaylen Brown: 19 points (7-18), 5 assists
Derrick White: 17 points (6-10 FG)
Al Horford: 15 points (6-9 FG)"
Tatum is in his eighth season (all with the Celtics).
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.