Jayson Tatum's New Improvement Has NBA Fans Very Excited In 76ers-Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) for their third preseason game.
Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum got off to a hot start to the game in the first half.
His three-point shot looks much better than it did last season, and a lot of NBA fans on social media are very excited.
Mark D'Amico: "Jayson Tatum just scored seven points in 17.3 seconds"
@JustinmTurpin: "Jayson Tatum's jumper is fixed.
Knocks down back-to-back threes."
@a1ranthony: "Jayson Tatum fixing his jumpshot also moves me."
@precellsxbl: "jayson tatum jumper back LEAGUE IS COOOOKED"
@gilmathan: "Ladies and gentlemen. The Jayson Tatum three pointer is BACK."
Keith Smith: "Jayson Tatum's jumper is fixed.
Good luck, NBA."
Jack Simone: "Jayson Tatum saw a three go in, got the ball back the next possession, and now has a change for a four-point play.
Oh, and the Celtics are up by 20."
Rob Greene: "Didn’t think he’d miss that second opportunity in the corner, but Jayson Tatum has gotten going from three after a quick 0-3 start. What a shot that was from the top of the key, and JT got fouled."
Tatum shot just 28.3% from the three-point range during the 2024 NBA playoffs, which is why fans are so impressed with what they have seen so far.
The Celtics will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on October 22 in Boston.
They are 2-0 in the preseason.