Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (shoulder) questionable Thursday."
Tatum is in the middle of another excellent year.
The 2024 NBA Champion is averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is on pace to average 25+ PPG for the 5th straight season, which would pass Larry Bird's record (1984-1988) for the most consecutive seasons averaging 25+ PPG in Celtics franchise history."
The Celtics come into play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-18 record in 62 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Celtics will play their next game on Saturday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
In Boston, they have gone 20-11.
As for the 76ers, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-40 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
On the road, the 76ers are 10-19 in 29 games away from the Wells Fargo Center.