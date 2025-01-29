Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) hits the floor after running into a Phoenix Suns player during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) hits the floor after running into a Phoenix Suns player during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Celtics could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.

The All-Star forward is averaging 26.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 44 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Wednesday."

The Celtics are coming off a 114-112 loss to the Houston Rockets (at home).

Tatum finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 32-15 in 47 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Bulls, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jan 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) returns the ball against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).

Jan 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before the start of the game against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 20-27 record in 47 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

Following their matchup with Boston, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan on the sideline during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Last month, the Celtics beat the Bulls (in Chicago) by a score of 123-98.

