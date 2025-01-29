Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward is averaging 26.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Wednesday."
The Celtics are coming off a 114-112 loss to the Houston Rockets (at home).
Tatum finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 32-15 in 47 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
On the other side, the Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 20-27 record in 47 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with Boston, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
Last month, the Celtics beat the Bulls (in Chicago) by a score of 123-98.