UPDATE: Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Heat Game
UPDATE: Jayson Tatum was not at shootaround (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS).
Via Dalzell: "Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were not at shootaround in Miami today, but it was an optional shootaround so that doesn’t necessarily indicate their status.
Both players are questionable on tonight’s injury report with right knee injuries"
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.
For the game, the Celtics could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Friday."
The Celtics are coming off a 118-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home).
Tatum finished the loss with 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-19 record in 66 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On the road, the Celtics are 24-7 in 31 games away from Boston.
Following Miami, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
As for the Heat, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-36 record in 65 games.