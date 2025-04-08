Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in New York City to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
He missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he does not play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Tuesday."
Tatum is currently averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "A couple of notes as the Celtics and Knicks wrap up their season series tonight:
-In their 144 minutes played, New York has led for just 50 seconds
-The Celtics are shooting 45.1% from three against the Knicks this season (C's have 65-34 advantage on the perimeter +93-point)"
The Celtics come into play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 58-20 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed with a 50-28 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).