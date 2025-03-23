Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Portland to play the Trail Blazers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Sunday."
The Celtics are coming off a 121-99 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Tatum finished the win with 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He is in eighth NBA season (all with Boston).
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-19 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten games).
Following the Trail Blazers, the Celtics will visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in California.
They have gone 27-7 in the 34 games they have played on the road away from Boston.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-39 record in 71 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
At home, the Trail Blazers are 20-16 in 36 games.