Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Hawks-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward is averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (shoulder) questionable Saturday."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-12 record in 41 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 121-94.
Tatum finished the win with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA TV: "The @celtics were all about their business tonight 😮💨
☘️ Jayson Tatum: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST
☘️ Jaylen Brown: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
☘️ Kristaps Porziņģis: 23 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PTS"
Following their showdown with the Hawks, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with Boston).
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.