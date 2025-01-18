Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Hawks-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 15, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.

The All-Star forward is averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (shoulder) questionable Saturday."

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-12 record in 41 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 121-94.

Tatum finished the win with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via NBA TV: "The @celtics were all about their business tonight 😮‍💨

☘️ Jayson Tatum: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST

☘️ Jaylen Brown: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST

☘️ Kristaps Porziņģis: 23 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PTS"

Following their showdown with the Hawks, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with Boston).

NBA
Jan 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

