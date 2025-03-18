Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Tuesday."
The Celtics beat the Nets by a score of 115-113 (on Saturday).
Tatum finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Tatum is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Celtics).
The former Duke standout has made the All-Star Game for six straight seasons.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is on pace to average 25+ PPG for the 5th straight season, which would pass Larry Bird's record (1984-1988) for the most consecutive seasons averaging 25+ PPG in Celtics franchise history."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record in 68 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
After the Nets, the Celtics will head on the road to visit the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City.
Meanwhile, the Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-45 record in 68 games.