Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets (at home).

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 63 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Tuesday."

The Celtics beat the Nets by a score of 115-113 (on Saturday).

Tatum finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Jayson Tatum
Mar 15, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sets the play while being defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Tatum is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Celtics).

The former Duke standout has made the All-Star Game for six straight seasons.

Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is on pace to average 25+ PPG for the 5th straight season, which would pass Larry Bird's record (1984-1988) for the most consecutive seasons averaging 25+ PPG in Celtics franchise history."

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record in 68 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

After the Nets, the Celtics will head on the road to visit the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Mar 15, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball while being defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-45 record in 68 games.

