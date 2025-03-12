Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the game, the Celtics could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
Tatum missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Wednesday."
Tatum is in the middle of another dominant season with averages of 27.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He is in his eighth season (all with Boston).
Via X User @tronnniel: "Jayson Tatum on National TV this season (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
29.7 PPG
8.4 RPG
6.4 APG
48.4% FG
38.8% 3P
60.7% TS
In Prime-time specifically (ABC)
30.6 PPG
10.8 RPG
6.4 APG
60.0 TS%
Shines in the big games"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-18 record in 65 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won five straight).
Following the Thunder, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in Florida.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 53-12 record in 65 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following Boston, the Thunder will visit the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.