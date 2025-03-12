Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum on National TV this season (ABC, ESPN, TNT)



29.7 PPG

8.4 RPG

6.4 APG



48.4% FG

38.8% 3P

60.7% TS



In Prime-time specifically (ABC)



30.6 PPG

10.8 RPG

6.4 APG

60.0 TS%



Shines in the big games ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EzU5SMYLIk