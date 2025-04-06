Jayson Tatum's Official Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Washington Wizards (at home).
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Sunday."
The Celtics are coming off a 123-103 victory over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (also at home).
Tatum finished the win with 23 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Jason Timpf of The Volume: "Jayson Tatum is shooting 30% from three on 10 attempts per game over his last 20 games.
Just something to keep an eye on with a Boston team that will have less margin for error in this postseason run."
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 57-20 record in 77 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-60 record in 77 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.