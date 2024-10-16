Jayson Tatum's Poster Dunk Went Viral In Celtics-Raptors Game
On Tuesday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics faced off against the Toronto Raptors in Canada for their fifth preseason game.
During the first half, Tatum had a huge dunk that went viral on social media.
He finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 9/21 from the field in 34 mintues of playing time.
Via The NBA: "JAYSON TATUM DETONATION ALERT
Drives it hard and elevates off two for the HUGE poster!"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@ThaTruth_Kc: "MVP SZN......"
@Trains_Thoughts: "Tatum gone play with aggression this year… I’m happy he feels disrespected, this is going to make him elevate to an even more elite level!"
@CelticsGlobe: "This angle of Jayson Tatum's poster dunk 🔥"
Tatum finished last season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the previous five years.
The former Duke superstar is going into his eighth NBA season (all with Boston).
The Celtics lost to the Raptors by a score of 119-118, so they finished the preseason with a 4-1 record in five games.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Boston.
Last season, the Celtics won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (16 years ago).