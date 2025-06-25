Jayson Tatum Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story After Celtics-Trail Blazers Trade
Jrue Holiday played a major role in the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
He was an excellent addition to the franchise over each of the previous two seasons.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported (on Sunday) that the former UCLA star is being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Charania: "Portland makes an aggressive move to re-acquire Jrue Holiday, who the franchise originally received from Milwaukee in the Damian Lillard trade in 2023 and later moved to Boston for a deal that included two first-round picks to Blazers. Anfernee Simons joins Boston on an expiring contract."
Following the trade, Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "2 Gold medals and a championship! Forever grateful to have been your teammate. Great player and better person. My dawg for life."
Holiday has played 16 NBA seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks (and Celtics).
Via The NBA (on June 18, 2024): "Jrue Holiday stepped up and was the glue for the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals ☘️
14.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.8 APG
2x NBA Champion 🏆🏆"
The Celtics finished this past season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
However, they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Via Meghan Ottolini of WEEI: "Jrue Holiday came to the Celtics an NBA champion and All-Star. Not only did he win another ring here, the NBA recognized his sportsmanship and dedication to community with the Joe Dumars and Kareem Abdul-Jabar trophies this season. Boston was very blessed to have him."