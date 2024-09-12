Jayson Tatum Predicts 2025 NBA Finals Matchup
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are coming off a regular season where they were the best team in the NBA with a 64-18 record.
The Celtics then went on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
Recently, Tatum did an interview with Jimmy Fallon and was asked to make his prediction for the 2025 NBA Finals.
Fallon: "Predict which two teams will be in the NBA Finals next summer."
Tatum: "The Boston Celtics... It's gonna be a rematch. We're gonna play Dallas again."
While the Celtics had been one of the favorites to reach the Finals, the Mavs had an extremely surprising year.
They had been coming off a season (in 2023) where they missed the NBA playoffs, but the play of superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic was enough for them to make a huge run.
Over the offseason, the Mavs landed Klay Thompson, so he is expected to give them a huge chance to return to the Finals.
Tatum has spent seven seasons in the NBA (all with Boston), and he has already been to the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the NBA Finals twice).
He is coming off a year where he made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.
The former Duke star averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.