Jayson Tatum Reacts To Devin Booker's Instagram Post
Devin Booker is coming off a fantastic summer at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Phoenix Suns star played a significant role in the team winning the Gold medal over France.
On Tuesday, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 160,000 likes and 1,700 comments in eight hours.
Booker captioned his post: "I’ll do it"
One person who left a comment was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
His comment had over 1,900 likes in six hours.
Tatum wrote: "2X 🤝"
Tatum and Booker have both won two Gold medals (2020 and 2024).
Booker is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Many people took notice of his ability to play a lesser role and still have a major impact.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post on August 10: "USA's Steve Kerr at the end of his press conference: "Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.""
On the other hand, Tatum is coming off a year where he led the Celtics to their first title since the 2008 season.
The five-time NBA All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
However, Tatum had limited playing time at the Olympics.