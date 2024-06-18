Jayson Tatum Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Viral Instagram Post
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown captured their first NBA Championship when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
Tatum led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Brown won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award and finished his night with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 370,000 likes and 9,000 comments in less than seven hours.
Brown captioned his post: "I’m just here for the vibes"
One person who left a comment was Tatum.
Tatum's comment had over 26,000 likes in less than six hours.
Tatum wrote: "MVP!!!"
Brown and Tatum have been teammates for seven seasons and they are one of the best duos in NBA history.
Since the 2018 season, the Celtics have made the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the NBA Finals twice).
Winning the title solidifies their place among the greatest Celtics ever.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds (before defeating Dallas).
The Celtics drafted Brown with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and they selected Tatum (also with the third pick) just one year later.