Jayson Tatum Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis Instagram Post
Last week, the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship when they defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.
The team held it's championship parade with the city of Boston on Friday.
Following the parade, Kristaps Porzingis made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes and 1,100 comments.
Porzingis captioned his post: "TRIUMPH
This day will forever remain special for me. Thank you Boston! ☘️☘️☘️"
One person who left a comment was All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
Tatum's comment had over 2,000 likes.
Tatum wrote: "Legend 🤞🏽"
Porzingis was in his first season with the Celtics, and he was an excellent fit next to Tatum (and Jaylen Brown).
He ended the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Porzingis only appeared in seven 2024 playoff games (four starts) due to injuries.
However, he had an incredible showing in Game 1 of the Finals when he put up 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
In addition to the Celtics, Porzingis has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over nine seasons in the league.
He has career averages of 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 459 games.