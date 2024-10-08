Jayson Tatum Reacts To LeBron James Instagram Post
On Sunday evening, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever play with his son (Bronny).
Via NBA TV: "NBA HISTORY.
LeBron and Bronny James are the FIRST father-son duo to take the floor together 🔥👏"
After the game, LeBron made a post to Instagram that had nearly three million likes in ten hours.
One person who reacted to the post was Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.
Tatum (via his Instagram story): "Respect 🫡🔥"
Considering Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA, fans will likely enjoy seeing that he shared his reaction.
Tatum and James have faced off 20 times over their careers, and each player has won 10 games.
They were also teammates on Team USA over the summer and won the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 118-114 to fall to 0-2 in the preseason.
Despite the loss, LeBron had a good game with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in only 16 minutes of playing time.
Bronny grabbed two rebounds in 13 minutes.
On Thursday evening, they will play their third preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Lakers will play their first regular season game on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will open up the season (on the same night) when they host the New York Knicks in Boston.