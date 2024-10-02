Jayson Tatum Reacts To Robert Williams News
Robert Williams was once seen among the best young rim protectors in the NBA.
However, the Portland Trail Blazers center only appeared in six games last season due to injury.
The good news is that Williams is expected to be available to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report: "Robert Williams III: "I'm in a great space right now. It's been a long seven months. A long fight back. I'm ready to get back on the court, man. You see me smiling. There was a point when I couldn't walk." Says he's good to go."
Many people reacted to the post, and one person who responded was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 300,000 impressions.
Tatum wrote: "Excited to see my brotha back out there 🤞🏽"
Williams spent the first five seasons of his career with Tatum and the Celtics.
During the 2022 season, he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 73.6% from the field in 61 games.
He helped Boston reach the NBA Finals that year.
The Trail Blazers are coming off a tough year where they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs for each of the previous three seasons.
On October 23, the Trail Blazers will open up the season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Oregon.