Jayson Tatum Reacts To Victor Oladipo's Instagram Post
NBA star Victor Oladipo is coming off a year where he did not play due to injury.
The former Indiana Hoosier was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Houston Rockets) and then waived, so he is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Oladipo appears to be looking like he is getting healthy because he recently made a post to Instagram from a golf event for Jayson Tatum's foundation.
Oladipo captioned his post: "Everywhere I go ⛳️🏌🏿"
One person who left a comment was Tatum.
Tatum wrote: "My guy 🤞🏽🤞🏽"
Oladipo had once been among the best shooting guards in the NBA before injuries derailed the prime of his career.
He most recently played with the Miami Heat during the 2022-23 season.
That year, the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Over 16 matchups, Tatum has a 9-7 record against Oladipo.
In addition to Miami, Oladipo has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He will be a name to watch before training camps open up next month.
As for Tatum, the five-time NBA All-Star is coming off an excellent year.
Over the summer, he helped lead the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship since 2008 and was a member of Team USA (who won its fifth straight Gold medal).