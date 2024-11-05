Jayson Tatum Reveals Big Regret After Celtics-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Despite playing without Jaylen Brown, the Celtics dominated and won by a score of 123-93.
Jayson Tatum finished with 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 10/21 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Tatum sent out a post (via X) that had over 700 likes in 15 minutes.
Tatum wrote: "Killer Mike was court-side tonight and I didn’t go say what’s up. I’m sick 🤦🏽"
Tatum is off to an excellent start to the new season.
He is averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum this season:
30.0 PPG
7.4 RPG
5.1 APG
No player in Celtics history has had a season averaging 30/5/5."
The Celtics improved to 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following Atlanta, they will return home to host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Boston.
After winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Celtics once again look like one of the best teams in the league.
As for the Hawks, they dropped to 3-5 in their first eight games.
They will resume action on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.