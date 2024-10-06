Jayson Tatum Reveals Gift From DeAndre Jordan After Celtics-Nuggets Game
Over the weekend, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets opened up the preseason with two games Abu Dhabi.
On Sunday, the Celtics won by a score of 130-104 to finish the trip with a 2-0 record.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum finished with 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Tatum made a post to his Instagram story where he revealed that DeAndre Jordan gifted him a jersey with a message.
Via Cameron Tabatabaie of The Celtics Wire: "Jayson Tatum left Abu Dhabi with a gift from DeAndre Jordan"
Jordan is going into his third season playing for the Nuggets.
While he is no longer the All-Star caliber player that he once was, Jordan has been an important veteran in their locker room.
Last season, Jordan averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 36 games.
As for Tatum, he is coming off a miraculous year where he made his fifth All-Star Game and helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship.
The former Duke star averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics will open up the season on October 22 when they host the New York Knicks.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Denver) on October 24.