Jayson Tatum Reveals Honest Thoughts On Winning NBA Finals MVP

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews before Game 5.

Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

If the Celtics win, they will capture their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.

A lot of focus would then turn to the Finals MVP.

The Celtics have a loaded roster, and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Jrue Holiday could all be considered for the award.

Before the game, Tatum did an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Andrews: "How important is winning Finals MVP to you?"

Tatum: "It's important, but it's not like the main thing. Isiah Thomas didn't win Finals MVP every time, Tim Duncan didn't win Finals MVP every time, Larry Bird. Steph Curry only has one, Kobe won two out of the five championships. As a competitor you want to win and accomplish everything in front of you, but I would not the slightest bit be sad if I didn't win Finals MVP. I would be ecstatic just to win the Finals."

Tatum is averaging 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range through the first four games of the series.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the third quarter during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The former Duke superstar is in his seventh season in the NBA, and this is already his second time in the NBA Finals (he has also made the Eastern Conference finals five times).

If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.

