Jayson Tatum Reveals What His Son Told Him After Boston Celtics Beat Mavs
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Championship when they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
The All-Star forward finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Following the game, the five-time NBA All-Star was asked what his son told him after the Celtics won the title (h/t NBC Sports Boston).
Reporter: "I'm curious to know what you said to Deuce after this. I guess I'm more curious: what did Deuce say to you?"
Tatum: "He told me that I was the best in the world. I said you damn right I am."
Tatum has been in the NBA for seven seasons and has been to the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the Finals twice).
However, this was his first title.
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
Tatum also made history with his performance.
Via NBA History: "Jayson Tatum is the 6th player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in an NBA Finals clinching game, joining:
Jerry West
Walt Frazier
James Worthy
Michael Jordan
Stephen Curry"