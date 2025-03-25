Jayson Tatum's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Celtics-Kings Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Sacramento Kings in California.
Jayson Tatum had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in his first18 minutes of playing time.
He also made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "@jaytatum0 rises up off one leg with complete EASE! 😮💨 BOS-SAC • NBA League Pass"
Many fans commented on Tatum's impressive highlight.
@you_ngoldman: "I’m not even surprised , that’s expected from the Face Of The League 🔥"
@royoffthemap: "He’s like that"
@cwayflow: "Lamelo got the whole nba shooting off 1 leg 😂"
@tichampay: "Face of the league doing face of the league thing"
Tatum came into play with averages of 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is in his eighth year playing for the Celtics (and has made the All-Star Game for six straight seasons).
Via Real Sports: "Jayson Tatum at halftime:
Leading the Celtics in PTS, REB, & AST"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-19 record in 71 games.
They have won nine out of their last ten games (and five in a row).
Following the Kings, the Celtics will remain on the road to play Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Arizona.