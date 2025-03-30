Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Message To Chris Paul After Celtics-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Spurs (in San Antonio) by a score of 121-111.
Jayson Tatum finished the win with 29 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star forward made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Spurs guard Chris Paul.
Tatum wrote: "My dawg @cp3"
Paul finished the loss with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.
Via Marc D'Amico (in 2021): "Here's Chris Paul going over to say hello to Jayson Tatum's family, and in particular, to have a moment with Deuce."
Tatum and Paul have now gone up against each other 13 times.
Paul has the 7-6 advantage in those matchups.
Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.1% fro the three-point range in 67 games.
The former Duke star has established himself among the best seven players in the NBA.
Via The NBA: "🏀 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀
Jayson Tatum records the double-double in the @celtics 8th straight win!
Jrue Holiday: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 5 3PM Luke Kornet: 15 PTS, 16 REB (career-high)"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 55-19 record in 74 games.