Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Message To Chris Paul After Celtics-Spurs Game

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a post for Chris Paul.

Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) embraces a coach after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) embraces a coach after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics beat the Spurs (in San Antonio) by a score of 121-111.

Jayson Tatum finished the win with 29 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the All-Star forward made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Spurs guard Chris Paul.

Tatum wrote: "My dawg @cp3"

Jayson Tatum IG Story / March 30

Paul finished the loss with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.

Via Marc D'Amico (in 2021): "Here's Chris Paul going over to say hello to Jayson Tatum's family, and in particular, to have a moment with Deuce."

Tatum and Paul have now gone up against each other 13 times.

Paul has the 7-6 advantage in those matchups.

Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.1% fro the three-point range in 67 games.

The former Duke star has established himself among the best seven players in the NBA.

Via The NBA: "🏀 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀

Jayson Tatum records the double-double in the @celtics 8th straight win!

Jrue Holiday: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 5 3PM Luke Kornet: 15 PTS, 16 REB (career-high)"

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 55-19 record in 74 games.

