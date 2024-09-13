Jayson Tatum Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Trip To New York
Jayson Tatum spent this past week making a lot of appearances in New York.
The Boston Celtics superstar was promoting his new children's book.
Via The NBA: "You might see some familiar faces in this story about the rise of an unlikely hoops star 👀
NBA Champion @jaytatum0 gives a look inside his new children’s book ‘Baby Dunks-a-Lot’ from @abramskids!"
Following his trip, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 270,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "New York, it’s always love"
Many people reacted to his post in the comments.
ESPN's Ryan Clark: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 fit crazy!"
@lethalshooter: "Cleannnn"
DeMarco Morgan: "CLEAN!!!!! Thanks for coming on bro! 🐐"
Fanatics: "Sharper than a number 2 pencil 😮💨🔥"
Mike Kaufman: "💫"
Kalvin Banton: "NYC city of big dreams and business 💯"
Tatum has had an eventful last four months.
He helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks, which was the franchise's first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
Following the NBA season, Tatum went to Paris with Team USA and won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.
The former Duke star made his fifth straight NBA All-Star game last season.
He finished the year with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Tatum has spent his entire seven-year career with Boston (he was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft).