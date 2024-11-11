Jayson Tatum Sends Out Viral Post On X After Bucks-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Celtics won by a score of 113-107 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games of the season.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Tatum suffered an injury scare.
Via Courtside Buzz: "Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot was in Jayson Tatum’s landing space & Tatum twisted his ankle on it & Giannis was not called for a foul.
Tatum was down in pain & checked out of the game."
While he was able to return to the game, Tatum sent out a post (via X) about the play.
His post had over 14,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in one hour.
Tatum wrote: "Smfh🤦🏽 some calls you just not supposed to miss"
Tatum also spoke about the play after the victory (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Tatum is in his eighth season (all with Boston).
He is now averaging 30.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Following the Bucks, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they return home to host the Atlanta Hawks in Boston.
As for the Bucks, they dropped to 2-8 in their first ten games of the season.