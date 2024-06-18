Jayson Tatum Shares Honest Reaction To Jaylen Brown Winning NBA Finals MVP
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
Jaylen Brown was named as the 2024 Final MVP.
He finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Jayson Tatum was asked about Brown winning the award (h/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog).
Tatum: "First of all, congrats to him. Well deserved, extremely happy for him, this was a hell of an accomplishment. The main goal for us was to win a championship. We didn't care who got Finals MVP. I know that I need him through this journey, and he needs me. It was great to see him have that moment and share that moment with him."
Tatum finished the victory with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via HoopsHype: "Jayson Tatum is the first player to lead an NBA champion in playoff scoring, rebounds and assists and NOT win Finals MVP since the award exists.
Larry Bird: 1984
Hakeem Olajuwon: 1994
Tim Duncan: 2003
LeBron: 2012, 2013 and 2016
Nikola Jokic: 2023
All those won Finals MVP."
Tatum and Brown have been teammates for seven seasons.
In addition to being NBA Champions, they have reached the Finals twice and the Eastern Conference five times.