Jayson Tatum's Status For Raptors-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Toronto Raptors (at home) for their fourth preseason game.
They are coming off a 139-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Boston.
For Sunday's game, the Celtics have ruled out All-Star forward Jayson Tatum (and many others).
Via Jack Simone of Hardwood Houdini: "OUT tonight for the Celtics:
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Jrue Holiday
Luke Kornet
Al Horford
Kristaps Porzingis"
Tatum finished Saturday's victory with 16 points, ten rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in just 23 minutes of playing time.
The five-time NBA All-Star is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He is going into his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Celtics).
Following Sunday, the Celtics will play one more preseason game (also against the Raptors) in Canada.
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Boston.
Last year, the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
Before they play the Knicks, they will be given their 2024 NBA Championship rings.