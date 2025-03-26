Jayson Tatum's Updated Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will play Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
For the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
Tatum is in the middle of another outstanding season with averages of 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 66 games.
He is in is eighth year playing for the Celtics (and made six straight All-Star Games).
Via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe: "Tatum is here at Celtics shootaround and changing into his workout sneakers. Usually an indication he’ll at least try to play tonight (or try to convince the Cs to let him)."
The Celtics are coming off a 113-95 victory over the Kings in Sacramento.
Tatum had 25 points, but he left the game early with an injury.
Via Shane Young of Forbes: "Jayson Tatum testing out his ankle after Monday’s injury. Considering he’s a psycho, you know he wants to play tonight"
The Celtics enter the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-19 record in 72 games.
They have won nine out of their last ten (and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak).
Following the Suns, the Celtics will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.